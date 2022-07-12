BOGATA — Councilwoman Glenda Martin lost her seat on the City Council on Monday night on a legal technicality and Councilwoman Christy Rolf said later in the meeting during a discussion of budgeting additional personnel that she was going to give up her seat.
Mayor Larry Hinsley said that a resident had brought a section of a state statute in the Local Government Code that reads, “If a municipal officer-elect fails to qualify for office within 30 days after the date of the officer’s election, the office is considered vacant,” to the city’s attention.
For health reasons, Martin was not able to attend the swearing-in ceremony for the others elected in the May 7 election. She was sworn in on June 13, but that was outside the 30-day period.
Hinsley told the council because of that legal stipulation, the members had a decision to make.
Hinsley said that Martin was allowed to serve and even be reseated unless someone expressed interest in the now vacant seat.
Martin, Wade Allen and MIranda Mathews, who was the one who pointed out the qualifying miscue, all expressed interest in the opening.
Hinsley said that the council had to decide among those three people.
After statements by the three and discussion that became heated, Hinsley called for decorum.
“This is not personal at all, we failed to qualify and that is just simply what the law says to do,” he said. “We are not going to litigate it here. We are going to follow the law.”
“Glenda has stepped up and come forward,” Rolf said. “She did not get sworn in because she was in the hospital. She is sitting here tonight in pain. I wish these people would have stepped forward at a time of election. I am just not willing to kick a person when they are down.”
Despite Rolf’s words, Councilman Cecil Loftin nominated Mathews to the seat followed by Councilman William Brown’s second.
In the vote, Mathews was awarded the seat 2-1 with Loftin and Brown voting for Mathews and Rolf voting no.
“I spent seven years on the council,” Martin said after the vote. “I think the decision was wrong. I am a good worker.”
The new councilwoman said she has been attending the council meetings and community events since she moved to Bogata seven months ago.
“I was actually planning to run in May of 2023,” Mathews said. “I started looking into local codes and that is where I came across it (the qualifying statement in the code). I had been to all the council meetings. I saw it as an opportunity and I took it.”
Later in the meeting, Hinsley told the council he had just received Rolf’s letter of resignation, but no action could be taken since it would have to be an agenda item.
Loftin then moved for a special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. in the community center to deal with Rolf’s resignation.
Roft said no comment when asked for a reason for the resignation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.