MARCH 4 to MARCH 5
First Responder-Paris
March 4
6:33 to 6:40 p.m., 1310 W. Campbell St.
11:28 p.m., to 12:38 a.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
March 5
4:33 to 5:15 a.m., 1230 Hearon St.
Public Service
March 4
1”30 to 1:40 p.m., 1810 Fairfax St.
5:22 to 5:33 p.m., 2810 Clark Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.