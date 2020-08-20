Texas lawmakers are looking to January with a cautious eye as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to hammer state revenues.
The state is facing “a severe drop in revenue” as lawmakers look to fund state programs already in place, State Rep. Gary VanDeaver said Tuesday during a visit with the Kiwanis Club of Paris.
“Our budget was built on the assumption of $55 per barrel of oil, that’s how we built our current budget. The current oil price is $42.41. … But here’s the real kicker: For every dollar in the price per barrel, this is what it does for state revenue — $85 million in revenue. If the oil prices go down $1, that dollar represents $85 million in state revenue,” he said.
The latest estimates from Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar shows lawmakers headed into the next legislative session with $4.6 billion less than what would be needed to cover the current budget, said VanDeaver, a member of the Appropriations Committee. Hegar in July projected that revenue for the current two-year budget period would be $11.5 billion less than originally estimated, The Texas Tribune reported. VanDeaver said difficult decisions will have to be made.
Various state departments, including the Texas Department of Transportation, are likely to feel “the squeeze of the belt tightening,” with budgets cut by at least 5%, VanDeaver said. A former educator and a member of the state’s Public Education Committee, the state representative said Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick are on board with trying to prevent cuts to public education funding. He noted the state is just now recovering some education programs that were lost when public education spending was cut in 2010.
“As our public schools continue to face more and more challenges, we’re getting more and more students in our public schools, and one thing this whole thing has shown us is just how much our public schools are trying to do and really how, especially out here in the rural areas, how ill prepared we are and we lacked some of the services that we really need to provide the education we hope to provide to these students,” VanDeaver said, later clarifying he was referring to the lack of infrastructure in rural areas for distance learning and the lack of funding for rural schools to have purchased the necessary equipment in preparation.
Clarksville ISD Superintendent Kermit Ward voiced concern about the financial challenges Texas schools face, especially with the Texas Education Agency’s decision to use federal CARES Act funds to supplant state funding. District officials had hoped to use CARES Act funds to develop new online programs, hire staff to implement online education and to address technology needs, but there will be no additional funding as the state uses it to help fill the gap between its obligations and available revenue, he said.
“This is a move no doubt the result of Covid-19 effectively locking down the Texas economy, an economy highly dependent on oil and gas revenue and sales taxes from a customarily healthy and robust economy,” Ward said, adding that funding promised by House Bill 3, approved by the 86th Legislature, should be a focus of the upcoming session in addition to extra state funding for districts with high concentrations of poverty.
Ward hopes legislators won’t hesitate to use some rainy day funds to maintain state funding levels. That fund is projected to have a balance of $8.8 billion at the close of the fiscal year, according to The Texas Tribune. It was created to level out the ups and downs of state budgeting to prevent drastic cuts, VanDeaver said, but now “it’s almost like it’s not there to be used.”
“The general feeling in some of the branches of our state government has been that it is not intended for anything other than one-time costs,” he said. “That was not the intention of the rainy day fund when it was started.”
Revenue challenges extend beyond the price of oil. Although statewide sales tax collections in June showed positive growth after two months of generating less revenue than during the same time last year, collections by various industries have taken significant hits as consumer habits changed during the Covid-19 pandemic, VanDeaver shared. He said sales tax collections are down $37 million, or 71%, on natural gas, while hotel occupancy tax collections are down $34 million, or 42%. Motor vehicle sales have generated 3.7% less in sales taxes while the motor fuel tax collection was down 2.2%, he said.
“Should Covid go away next month, which it’s not going to, but should it go away next month, the impact of Covid on our lives will be far reaching and will be with us 10 years from now, more than likely, economically,” he said.
The state representative also touched on the upcoming election, bringing attention to the Oct. 5 voter registration deadline and the Oct. 13 start for early voting. Abbott in late July extended the early voting period by six days, pushing the start date back from Oct. 19. The end date remains Oct. 30. The general election will be Nov. 3.
Mail-in voting is available in Texas for those who qualify. Qualifications include being 65 years old and older; being disabled; being confined in jail but otherwise being eligible to vote; or being away from your county on Election Day and during the hours of early voting.
“We really need to work to get people to the polls because this process only works, or it works best, when people vote,” VanDeaver said. “I don’t care which party you belong to. You don’t have to belong to my party. I want you at the polls because, as I said, I believe the process works best when everyone’s voice is heard.”
