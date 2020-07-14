DEPORT — Deport may be taking in around $7,000 more in sales tax revenue next year.
At a city council meeting on Monday, Interim City Secretary Lisa Martin reviewed the city’s projected budget for 2021, highlighting that due to the opening of a Dollar General store in the town, local government will likely see a massive increase in sales tax intake to help boost their overall budget, bringing the projected net income to more than $234,000.
“Of course, I’m hoping it’ll be even more than that,” Martin said.
City employees were secured in their paid time off after council members reviewed and reapproved a list of city holidays, which had been updated in the past by Mayor John Mark Francis to include Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Columbus/Native American Heroes Day.
“When I became mayor, I felt that it was critical that we celebrate MLK Day,” Francis said. “And then the next year, I adopted it because there was a provision in our city charter that allowed the mayor to set the holidays.”
Concerned about Deport’s dated sewer system, the council discussed the importance of ongoing maintenance, “Blue Frog,” which Francis said will limit the more expensive possibility of having to replace the system altogether. Martin also discussed that as the city’s sewer system has become overloaded, the city may need to take bids on a dredging service for the sewer ponds.
Like many cities in Texas and the rest of the country, the economic effects of Covid-19 have hit Deport hard, which Martin said could account for why the city has more than $4,300 in unpaid water bills. Francis and Martin said they want to be as understanding as possible of the financial situations Deport residents may find themselves in, so Martin said the city is using some of the roughly $31,000 it received from the CARES Act to help cover the cost for now.
In his Mayor’s Report, Francis expanded on the need to maintain and potentially expand the sewer system, as well as updating the water tower, which dates back to 1936, in order to plan for an increasing population.
“If we grew overnight by, say, 3,000 people — which is not going to happen that quickly, but I wanted to put it in stark terms so that (the council) realized — ‘Hey, we’ve got to start planning now if we want to get (improvements) done in four years,’” Francis said.
During the open forum, resident Anthonie Hagood shared concerns about a potentially incorrect reading of his water meter. Hagood said that he and other residents have had many issues with Deport reading their water meters in the past, and that his March reading was particularly high, even after he had a plumber come out to check for leaks. Councilmember Craig Folse told Hagood the city would look into reimbursement for payments Hagood has made.
“There is no way we could’ve used over 15,000 gallons of water in one month,” Hagood said.
It was also announced that thanks to Project Deport, residents and guests will be looking forward to a car show on July 25. Masks will be required.
Following a disagreement among council members about meeting etiquette, the meeting was adjourned with a split decision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.