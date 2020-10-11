Most Red River Valley school districts are reporting active Covid-19 cases, and the number of students quarantined because of “close contact” with those infected students continues to increase as well.
A number of North Lamar High School band students are now quarantined as a result of “close contact” with a positive student.
“One of our band students tested positive for Covid, and many of the band members were not wearing masks and were exposed,” North Lamar ISD public relations director Carla Coleman said Saturday. “So, many — not all — of the band students were required to quarantine.”
Detroit ISD quarantined 31 students at Detroit Middle School on Friday after a student tested positive for Covid-19. On Oct. 2, another middle school student tested positive, and 27 students were quarantined, according to the district’s website. Also on Friday, a Detroit High School staff member tested positive, and three other staff members were quarantined.
Detroit is the only district in the region to report both Covid-19 cases and the number of students/staff quarantined as a result.
A check of other district websites Saturday found Prairiland ISD with four active student cases at the high school, Chisum ISD with four individuals on the elementary campus and one on the middle school campus and Paris ISD with eight total student cases and seven active staff cases. North Lamar ISD is reporting one student and one staff at Parker Elementary, a student at Stone Middle School and three staff and four students at North Lamar High School.
Rivercrest ISD is reporting a staff member at the elementary school with the virus while both Clarksville ISD and Cooper ISD reported no new cases on either website.
According to Texas Education Agency and state and local health guidelines, “close contact” is determined by:
being directly exposed to infectious secretions (e.g., being coughed on); or
being within 6 feet for a cumulative duration of 15 minutes; however, additional factors like case/contact masking (i.e., both the infectious individual and the potential close contact have been consistently and properly masked), ventilation, presence of dividers may affect the determination
