The Paris Independent School District will hold a public hearing on the district’s 2020-2021 Annual Report on Jan. 24, with the school board meeting.
The Annual Report includes information on the 2020-2021 Texas Academic Performance Report, PEIMS Financial Standard Report (2019-20 Financial Report), 2020-21 District Accreditation Status, Campus Performance Objectives, Report on Violent Criminal Incidents on Campuses, and Student Performance in Postsecondary Institutions.
The meeting is at 5:30 p.m., in the Paris High School, 2255 S. Collegiate Drive, Paris, 75460
