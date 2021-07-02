The City of Paris is under a boil water notice as of early this morning due to a lightning strike at the communication tower at the water treatment plant about 6 p.m. Thursday, according to an announcement by Utilities Director Doug Harris.
The lighting strike caused a communication loss with the ground storage water pump facility, causing pumps to shut down even though operational staff had computer indication that the pumps were still in operation, Harris said. When it was discovered several hours later that the pumps were off, staff switched pumps to manual mode.
“Unfortunately the storage tank levels had dropped to the point of distribution system pressures falling below the required 20 pounds per square inch, which prompted this precautionary boil water notice,” Harris said. “Once in manual mode, the pumps began refilling the elevated storage tanks, allowing for pressures to rise above the minimum requirement.”
The boil water notice will be rescinded when laboratory analysis results are obtained, expected sometime Saturday morning, Harris said.
