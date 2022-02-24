RENO — Members of the city’s Parks and Trail Committee discussed short-term and long-term plans for seasonal activities that will offer community members and visitors ways to have a good time throughout the rest of the year.
The members held a workshop on the 2022 Summer Celebration at Monday evening meeting in City Hall.
“Gellyball is coming back,” said Amanda Willows, the chairwoman of the committee.
The game was a big hit at last year’s Christmas in the park, she said.
“It was a lot of fun and a lot of the people there wanted to see it come back,” she said.
So the city plans to bring it back for the summer festivities.
“Summer Celebration is June 25 at Reno Kiwanis Park,” she said. “There is a barbecue cook-off, there will be food and craft vendors and live music.”
In fact, they still have room for more vendors at the celebration. Those interest can call 903-785-6581 for vendor information.
“It’s a big celebration,” she said, complete with fireworks that night.
“We always have ours put on by Reno Fireworks on that night because neighboring cities have theirs on July 4 and we want everyone to be able to enjoy our event and others.”
The members also talked about Trail Opening Day that will be April 23 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“We have a pirate scavenger hunt where families go out and look for things along the trail,” she said.
“There might be an eyepatch under a bush or a parrot on a tree limb,” she said.
The ones who find the most pirate things along the trail, take selfies with the item and post them to the city’s Facebook page might win a prize.
“The prizes go to the one with the most items found that are posted the quickest,” she said of the April 23 event that will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Even though Christmas is 10 months away, it is never too early to start planning for the city’s annual Christmas in the Park.
“We are thinking of changing things up to where our Christmas event will have more community involvement,” she said. “One of the ideas is to have a night event to add to the beautiful displays in Reno.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.