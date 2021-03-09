Three Scouts from Pack 2 on Monday finally came to a bridge they had to cross, literal and metaphorical.
“As Cub Scouts, you have been cheerful and friendly, a credit to your den and pack. Continue to be cheerful and friendly as you follow the Scout law,” one of the older Scouts intoned as he stood on the bridge at Heritage Park, lined with garden torches, to the sound of drums.
Monday night saw Lane Miller, William Covert and James Crites bridge their Scouting career from cub den to full-fledged Boy Scouts at the park. The Scouts joined Boy Scout Troop 2 that evening in the traditional ceremony.
Angela Yackeschi, a Pack 2 leader, mixed the ashes from past campfires with the new campfire beside the bridge.
“This was done to recall memories of the past campfires, and to highlight all the Scouts and scouters and bonds that connect us to their other fellow scouts and scouters around the world,” she said. “In adding these ashes to our campfire tonight, we’re symbolizing and sending greetings to our brother and our sister Scouts all around the world. And as these ashes mingle in tonight’s campfire, we’re joining the memories of our own past campfires experiences and those scouts that have come before us tonight in this program.”
Older Scouts surrounded the three and called to the four points of the compass, recalling different Scouting tributes, ideals and aspirations.
“Loyalty and trust will fill your life with clear skies and good friends,” one of the older boys said over drums. “We will be with you forever. We wish you the best of luck in your travels and experiences on the scouting trail.”
The three then crossed over the Heritage Park bridge, where one of the troop leaders, Mike Taylor, removed their Webelos neckerchief and replaced it with the Boy Scouts counterpart. This year’s ceremony had a small twist. James’ older brother, Wesley Crites, as a Boy Scout himself, played one of the points of the compass in the ceremony and gave his brother his Boy Scouts neckerchief.
“It was definitely an honor,” Wesley Crites said. “It’s hopefully something he will remember for the rest of his life.”
The Scouts shook hands with Taylor and then joined their new troop.
The boys were proud to move up to the next level.
“It was actually kind of emotional,” Lane said.
All three said they plan to make it to Eagle Scout.
