Property deeds and titles are generally worth more than the paper they’re printed on, and in some cases much, much more. They describe the property, including property lines, and denote the identities of the seller and the buyer.
While the property lines detailed in a deed generally match up with what’s on file at a county clerk’s office, sometimes those lines can change — and the property owner might not even know it.
Such is the case for a piece of property in Arthur City, owned by veteran Katherine Thompson, who has found herself in a private property dispute with a man from Dallas. Turns out, that man, Eddie Himes, has a title that might show ownership of a piece of Thompson’s property.
“The whole thing is bizarre,” Thompson said.
The dispute began when Thompson and her husband, James, one day noticed a “for sale” sign on a prime piece of 20 acres they own. The couple had moved to Lamar County from the Dallas area and purchased their land “to live the American dream,” they said. Katherine Thompson received the mortgage for the property along CR 35980 through the Texas Veterans Land Board with what they believed was a clear title. Their plans to build a home on about 1.44 acres on a small hill adjacent to the road were interrupted about five weeks ago when they noticed a Paris Real Estate sign on the northwest corner of their property.
James Thompson removed the sign and talked with the agent, who informed them that Himes owned the property and planned to sell it. The Thompsons then contacted the county, which told them they had the deed for the property on file, but had no listing for where the land was located exactly. Later on, the couple found their property map had changed on the Lamar County Appraisal District’s interactive map — and they had never been notified. Their next phone call went to their title company, Young Title Co. Inc. in Paris, and they were told situations like this are why they have title insurance.
“Maybe everyone should be aware that the county can go into the CAD and change your property line and allocate a piece of your property to someone else without even notifying you,” Katherine Thompson said. “I have a deed, a survey, and title policy and title insurance. I did everything by the book … yet the county can just take an acre of our road frontage and give it to someone else without even so much as a notification.
“How is it that the county can change your property line without even notifying the owner of the property?”
Appraisal district Chief Appraiser Stephanie Lee said land disputes like this happen fairly often. She declined to speak directly about the Thompsons’ case, but said there is no mechanism in place — not a state statute, local ordinance or local policy — for a notification to property owners when their property lines are changed on the map.
“It is a legal issue between two taxpayers,” Lee said. “We are waiting on another survey to be made.”
The Thompsons worked with the appraisal district to restore the online map to show the previous property line, and they are working with their title company to get it settled. In a letter to Fidelity National Title Insurance, Sydney Young with Young Title Co., writing on behalf of the Thompsons, said though the appraisal district changed the property line back, the issue doesn’t end there. Her company has provided a good title dating back to 1962, while Himes’ deed goes back to 1979.
“There are several tracts of land around these properties that the appraisal district has also not been able to identify owners for,” Young’s letter states. “My understanding is that there was a tornado in 1930 that went through and destroyed at least one unfiled deed, maybe more. The new surveyor now possesses the deceased Jim Nelson survey files, so may be able to identify the location of the Himes tract.
“At this point, I do not have any information as to overlapping surveys, but the Realtor has informed me her contact, Eddie Himes, seems very familiar with the land. … Himes told the realtor he had visited the property monthly for years.”
Although all parties now await the results of a new survey they hope will clarify matters, the Thompsons say they are haunted and angered by the lack of notification about the change in their property lines.
“I am hoping the title company and county can resolve this, but what a nightmare situation to be in,” Katherine Thompson said. “I’m just amazed the county has the ability to make these changes and they are not required to notify anyone.
“It’s super alarming. Had we not followed through, a piece of our property would be gone.”
Although Lamar County Clerk Ruth Sisson doesn’t know the specifics of what’s happening with the Thompsons’ case, she confirmed the county has no program in place to notify property owners of property line changes. There are private companies that offer the service, she said.
“Just like a credit monitoring program, there are fraud notifiers you can put on your property,” Sisson said, adding she’d like to offer similar services to Lamar County residents but the program is expensive. “It’s kind of hard to work into the budget.”
The county has records of the Thompsons paying their taxes for their property, but also has records of Himes paying taxes on the unmapped disputed part as well.
As of Friday morning, the property was still listed as a pending sale on Realtor.com. The listed agent, Taunyia Smyers, said she’s aware of the dispute and she has notified the website to delist the property.
Himes could not be reached for comment.
