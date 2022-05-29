Horizon House opened its doors Thursday evening to show the community all it offers to help weather the storms of life.
Horizon is a long-term shelter, which was taken over by the Lamar County Human Resources Council headed by Shelly Braziel in October 2020, but it does more than just provide shelter to the residents.
“We wanted to just open our doors so they could see what we have going on out here,” said Braziel, who is the executive director of LCHRC.
The center has temporary rooms for two families and single rooms for men and women. The single rooms come equipped with a bed and storage space.
There are separate living rooms, one on each side of the building, for women and men where they can watch TV or DVDs.
Residents have access to the computer room where they can apply for jobs or do school work.
“There is wifi. They can pay bills, do job searches, take online classes,” Braziel said.
There is a playroom filled with toys for children.
“We have anywhere from four to eight kids at any given time,” she said.
There is also a dining hall and kitchen where the residents prepare their own meals. Usually for breakfast and lunch the clients are on their own, Braziel said.
But they do plan communal meals with daily menus that the residents plan and cook themselves.
Residents are also assigned a locker where they can keep things like personal medical supplies, tools they use on their jobs, most anything of a personal nature, she said.
The lockers are set up in the Paris Healthcare Center sponsored Locker Room.
The locker room is near the universal gym that clients can use to exercise their bodies.
A walk to a nearby room will take them into the Roy & Skeeter Foundation Library where they can exercise their minds.
Then just across the way is a board game and crafts room.
Near the entrance to the dining hall there is a job board.
Residents that are able are required to work. That is one of the house rules.
“Residents must work, be seeking work or have some disability,” Braziel said of a requirement for residency.
They also have chores to do. But the chores earn them points that they can use to buy things in the Incentive Store in the building.
There is also a food pantry where clients can use their food cards to purchase canned goods and other food items.
A chapel in the building allows residents to go to pray, and houses programs that are held for those staying at Horizon House.
The center has five on -site, full-time employees that includes two case managers. But volunteers also play a big role in meeting the needs of Horizon House, Braziel said.
“We are always looking for volunteers,” Braziel said. “People can also make donations anytime.”
To donate go to the Human Resources Council’ Facebook page, where information can be found on how to donate.
