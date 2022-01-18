Two girls claimed the top honors at the People Helping People of Paris science fair competition at PJs in Paris after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade on Saturday.
Kari Jenkins won first place with her entry of a volcano, and Asiyah McCuin took second place with her rings of Jupiter project.
Both girls are from Paris.
