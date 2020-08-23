Paris Regional Medical Center has once again earned the Texas Ten Step Program facility designation from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, seen as a giant step toward improving the health of newborns and infants in Lamar County and the surrounding region. This will mark the third TTS achievement for the hospital.
Paris Regional joins a growing number of Texas birth facilities that are helping to create a culture of breastfeeding support for new mothers and families. Notable improvements include an annual 36% exclusive breastfeeding rate and a 74% total breastfeeding rate.
“We have worked very hard to earn the Texas Ten Step designation, and I am proud of our staff’s dedication to this initiative,” said Carolyn Lockridge, director of women’s and children’s services for Paris Regional. “We are committed to putting the health and well-being of our newest Texans at the forefront of our care and are proud to support the overwhelming majority of women that are choosing to breastfeed in our state.”
For information on the Texas Ten Step program, visit www.texastenstep.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.