CLARKSVILLE - Discussions on the city sewer, water and street needs fills the agenda for the City Council meeting tonight at 6 in City Hall, 800 West Main St.
Public Works Director Matt McAdoo will update the council on the sewer plant clarifier and fire hydrant repairs.
The council also plans to discuss sharing the cost of demolition work inside the old American Legion building that the city now owns jointly with the county.
Council members are also set to discuss whether they will continue to meet twice a month or revert to meeting just once a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.