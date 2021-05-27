North Lamar salutatorian Donato Curvino received the highest Scouts honor of Eagle Scout after completing a notable service project and meeting all other requirements. First Presbyterian Church in Paris, his troop’s charter organization, had an overgrown flower bed that needed to be rebuilt after February’s snow storm.
Curvino, from Troop 11, chose to redo the church’s flowerbed and repair and repaint two benches facing Grand Avenue. Putting the flowerbed back together again proved quite the project, but several others helped out, providing Curvino an opportunity to coach them while leading the project to completion.
“This has been a really overgrown and trashy area for quite a while, and it’s been needing to be cleaned up. Before all this was here, it was all weeds, bushes, you could hardly see the ground, and there was just trash everywhere,” Curvino said.
“We planted azaleas, irises, calla lilies and daffodils. And we did not realize until we actually came in, there’s a bunch of these rocks hidden under everything. So, we had to kind of change the plan and the orientation of everything to account for these rocks. And another thing, these benches were all rotten and needed to be repaired.”
Curvino has been in Scouts since second grade when he enrolled in Cub Scouts.
“It’s been fun,” he said of the program. “We go on a lot of campouts, we learn a lot of skills, and we just get to hang out and have fun.”
Curvino said his mom, Eva Curvino, had been a big part of what encouraged him to pursue Eagle Scout.
“She was pushing me. Also, I’ve been in Scouts a long time, so I’ve been working for this,” he said.
“Getting the Eagle Scout, it puts me in a select group of Scouts, ones who have done a lot of work to get as far as they have, and it will pay off because a lot of people will hire Eagle Scouts because they know how hard they work and how dedicated we are,” Curvino added.
Curvino has no siblings and currently lives with his parents John and Eva Curvino. He also does a lot of community service work, and he will be helping to retire the Toyota flag when weather allows. He has worked with Kiwanis, Habitat for Humanity, the local food pantry, Operation Christmas Child and more.
Curvino plans to attend Texas A&M University at College Station in the fall, where he will join the band and the corps. He plans to play the baritone for the band and major in engineering.
Scout Master Kent Kirby has watched Curvino grow in his leadership skills over the years.
“Donato is more of a reserved leader. He leads by example,” Kirby said.
He emphasized that for the Eagle Scouts project, they have to step back and coach others. He said that was initially tough for Curvino, as he likes to lead by showing others. However, Curvino rose to the occasion, demonstrating his leadership skill.
“Donato is a very trustworthy person. Donato is a very courteous person as well. He goes above and beyond to protect others and spread happiness,” Kirby said.
The restored flower beds can be found at First Presbyterian Church, 410 W. Kaufman St. in Paris.
