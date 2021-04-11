BONHAM — The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday for its regular weekly session. The meeting will be at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St., and will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 840 3801 3837.
Agenda items include possible action on the county’s Covid-19 disaster declaration and continuity of plans, CARES Act funding and any needed supplies. Also on the agenda is discussion on the quarterly report of Indigent Healthcare Activity; action to set a 30 mph speed limit on CR 2610 in Precincts 3 and 4; action to go out for bids for groundskeeping; action regarding equipment for auction; action approve the dedication of CR 4833 in Leonard to the county for maintenance; action to Local Option Property Tax Code Exemption(s) for Fannin County; and action to purchase a 1994 International M/N 9400 12-yard dump truck for $15,000.00 from Double D Truck Repair.
An executive session for deliberation regarding a contract also is planned, according to the agenda.
