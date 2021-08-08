Not everybody would host a cosplay event to help veterans, but Ashley Waggoner likes to think outside the box. Cosplayers and attendees came and went throughout the day Saturday at Love Civic Center, dressed up as favorite superheroes, villains and more to support the nonprofit Houses for Heroes mission to help veterans.
Kids struck poses next to their favorite Marvel and DC heroes, including Superman, Wonder Woman and Black Widow. Pokemon’s Ash Ketchem made an appearance beside SubZero and Baraka from the Mortal Kombat video game franchise. Even the Hulk showed up in his resplendent green.
“I made it a cosplay event because you go to veterans’ things and military things, and a lot of it is only veterans and military families. So I want to raise more awareness and change everything. My end goal is not only to make things better for our veterans, but to change the entire system,” said Waggoner, the nonprofit’s president.
In addition to the cosplayers, the event featured live music, bounce houses and an inflatable throwing game.
Not all the attendees were kids. Ashley and Duane Gibson came out and toured the location and took some pictures of their own.
“I love cosplaying and superheroes. I hope they keep doing this every year. If they do this next year, I’m going to dress up too,” Ashley Gibson said.
Most of all though, all proceeds from the event went to support Houses for Heroes, a new nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans find homes.
Houses for Heroes aims to supply homeless vets and their immediate families with everything they’ll need — a fully furnished, single family home stocked with food, and the helping hand of someone who has learned to navigate the intricacies of dealing with the VA. Homes will be modified for accommodating a vet’s physical needs as well, Waggoner said in a previous interview.
“When I get through with this — and it is a multimillion dollar project; it is gonna take a while, not only for the land we are doing — but when I’m done with this one, I don’t want to just stop here. I want to grow and build it. Because the time for change is now,” Waggoner said.
A disabled veteran herself, founding and running the organization meant a lot to her.
“I’ve been through a lot of things myself. I’ve dealt with homelessness. The VA doesn’t have family units,” Waggoner said.
“We do all this and none of us get paid for it … We do a lot of work, but it’s worth it. … I’m trying to be the one to change the mind of others. We need younger veterans to start stepping up and doing things. They say they want the change, but nobody’s doing anything to make the change,” she added.
“It shows me that there are actually still good hearts out there and good in humanity,” said the Spider-Man cosplayer, who identified himself only with his Instagram tag, @fwtxspidey.
