HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove’s 1998 ordinance requiring garages to be built on new homes is inconsistently applied and causes more harm than good, according to speakers in City Council’s public hearing on the matter Monday night.
Five people spoke during the public hearing, all in opposition to the law as it is. Some discussed the financial impact the requirement has on those hoping to buy a home in Honey Grove, while others elaborated on how the ordinance does not help the city, citing few new residents in the city every year. Another said garages are outdated because of new infrastructure choices.
Mayor Pro Tem Terry Cunningham asked those present to raise their hands if they were against the ordinance, and nearly all people in the room raised their hands, a result that seemed consistent with general city consensus.
Alderman Thad Weems, Mayor Claude Caffee and Cunningham commented following the public forum, asking for patience as the city handles staff and council turnover. Weems responded to comments calling for consistency by saying the city only gets involved if neighbors have a problem with each other. He called for unity among residents.
Councilors unanimously agreed to table any action on the ordinance until next month’s meeting.
In other business, the council discussed whether the city should spray for mosquitoes this year. Three people came forward in the public forum, all opposed to spraying. They cited negative effects on the ecosystem, high costs for the city, new technology and little to no statistical data showing that spraying for mosquitoes helps control the population.
After consideration of public feedback and some internal discussion, the council voted against the action. The city will not conduct mosquito spraying this year.
Also as part of Monday’s agenda, the council suggested that food vendors be charged a higher fee to use City of Honey Grove electricity. Proposed was a fee that would charge $25 for 24-hour permits, while long-term permits would cost upwards of $50.
One food vendor approached the podium, asking that if the city added vendor fees for electricity, they also increase the electrical output the outlets could provide. She mentioned that it was not possible to run multiple devices (such as the sink, refrigerator and air conditioning) at once.
Approved on Monday was a zoning application by Weems. A lift station ordinance and a propane permit ordinance also were accepted. The City of Honey Grove agreed to secure an eight-year contract with TXU Energy through a local broker.
A fireworks display permit submitted by Paul Puckett and a resolution setting local option exceptions for city property taxes also were approved.
