Lou Antonelli of Clarksville, the Libertarian candidate for Texas’s 4th Congressional District, has challenged Republican candidate Pat Fallon to a public debate.
Fallon, the Republican state senator for District 30, was nominated by the Republican Party to take former congressman John Ratcliffe’s place on the ballot at a district convention Aug. 8 in Sulphur Springs after Ratcliffe was named director of National Intelligence by President Donald Trump.
Fallon and Antonelli are joined on the ballot by Democratic Party nominee Russell Foster.
Antonelli said he’s not received a response from Fallon.
