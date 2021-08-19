BOGATA — Thanks to rising property values in Bogata, the city’s effective tax rate — now called the no new revenue rate — has gone down by 5 cents.
“Unless something drastic changes in the next seven months, (property values) will probably go up again next year,” Red River County Appraisal District’s Chief Appraiser Christie Ussery said.
The city has also collected 105% of its taxes from 2020, she added, including fines and interest on the taxes.
“This year has been a very strange one,” Ussery told the council. “A lot of people have used their stimulus money to pay their taxes.”
Last year’s tax rate for Bogata was 64.5661 cents per $100 valuation, she said, and the no new revenue rate is 59.0184 cents. The city’s property values are up $4 million overall.
This will give the city approximately $214,049 to work with in the upcoming fiscal year. The 2019 Legislature put some new limits on city property taxes, tacking on that cities can’t go above 3.5% of their tax rate or else they risk triggering a November vote on the proposed tax rate.
The highest rate the city can go without taking it to the voters is 61.3256 cents per $100, Ussery said, which only nets the city $9,600. She said this is called the voter approval rate.
“If you want to go with the voter approval rate, you will have to have a public hearing, but you can vote on the rate at the same meeting,” Ussery said.
Councilwoman Kim Lindsey noted the city could really use the extra money provided by the voter approval rate.
“We have some major needs, and it’s not that much more,” she said.
Bogata is up for a City Block Development Grant from the Texas Department of Transportation for road work, Councilman Cecil “Tex” Loftin said, and the grant requires a $17,500 matching amount from the city.
The council agreed to put the tax rate on the next City Council agenda for further discussion.
Also at the meeting, the city agreed to an ordinance designating bank account signatories to certain positions rather than to specific people. The change won’t do much to speed up adding people to the city’s accounts, but it will help when they leave, said Loftin, who proposed the ordinance.
“It greatly speeds up removing someone when necessary, and we can amend this to add anybody we want,” he said.
Everything the city signs off on requires two signatures, and with this ordinance, along with a letter of resignation or minutes from the city for termination of someone from a position, the bank can easily remove someone from the city’s accounts by “the next day,” Loftin said. The positions on the ordinance are for the mayor, the mayor pro tem, the city secretary, the water clerk and the city court clerk. He also noted the police chief would have to be added to the ordinance at some point, since his signature is required on the account for civil asset forfeiture.
The ordinance passed unanimously.
Because of some missteps with getting the city’s minutes up on the website, the city also approved the minutes for meetings from Aug. 10, Aug. 18, Sept. 14, Sept. 21, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 9, Nov. 20 and Dec. 14 of last year. Loftin has been working with Jennifer Boyd, the city’s water and court clerk, on getting the minutes in order.
“We’ve begun the process of approving minutes so we can get signed copies back in the system to fulfill legal obligations,” Mayor Larry Hinsley said. Previous minutes uploaded to the website were unsigned by the council, making it difficult to formally use them, he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.