Community gardens are back in Paris thanks to a Health4U grant awarded the Paris-Lamar County Health Department in 2017, the United Way of Lamar County and Paris Regional Medical Center.
Volunteers with Health4U worked Sunday afternoon restoring about a dozen raised beds in the Paris Community Garden, located at the Paris Regional Medical Center’s campus at 2875 Lewis Lane. Businesses partnering with the program to provide materials include Kelley Plant Farm, Jemasco Inc., Land & Co., DudeWorx, Retired Senior Volunteer Program and Primetime Senior Services.
“The garden has been neglected over the last year because of Covid,” Dr. Amanda Green said as she and several other volunteers refreshed plots with fresh gardening soil and planted a few flowers and vegetables to encourage people to adopt a garden plot. “There’s a lot of us partnering together to try to bring something positive and healthy back to people.”
Individuals or organizations are encouraged to adopt a raised bed to grow vegetables that will be shared with others. Those interested should contact Jenny Wilson at the United Way of Lamar County or Savannah Abbott at Paris Regional Medical Center. Paris Community Garden also has a Facebook page.
“Whatever people want to do with their beds is fine, but there’s no proprietary,” Green said. “If it’s your bed but somebody else sees the tomatoes are ripe, it’s okay to take the tomatoes.”
Other community gardens supported by the health district’s Health4U program are planned at City Square Paris, 2525 Bonham St., and at the Boys & Girls Club, 1530 1st NE St., as well as one planned for Horizon House, 450 4th SW St., Green said.
Sponsored by the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Health4U program continues its work combating obesity and related chronic diseases in both Lamar and Red River counties.
Current offerings include free self-paced programs to include “Fun Ways to Incorporate Physical Activity” and “Nutritional Label Reading.” Those interested should call 903-785-4561.
