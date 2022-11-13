Virus, the word is Latin for poison, and just mentioning it conjures images of death and disease. Viruses have plagued life on Earth for billions of years. They are not technically considered living since they cannot grow and reproduce independently. They are obligated intracellular parasites! Viruses are simple, a coat of proteins with some genetic instructions tucked inside. While they may be “simple” and unable to replicate on their own, they have managed to hijack the cells of every living creature. Their numbers and diversity dwarf all life on Earth. One can easily find 10 million of them in one drop of seawater. They infect all plants, animals, fungi, protistans and prokaryotes.

This may sound terrible, but some viral infections have unwittingly helped species out in their evolution. Because the code of life is universal, when some viruses, known as retroviruses, incorporate their genome into a species genome, they are infecting; they are adding new code to that species which might one day be used for something else. It might shock the average reader, but about 8% of our human genome came from past retroviral infections. Retroviruses can become endogenous when they infect germ cell lines of sperm or egg. Once this occurs, the viral genome passes to the offspring from one generation to the next. Scientists can easily detect the viral code today due to the unique elements of the viral genome; if you want to learn more about that, just Google GAG, POL and ENV elements of endogenous retroviruses.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.