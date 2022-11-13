Virus, the word is Latin for poison, and just mentioning it conjures images of death and disease. Viruses have plagued life on Earth for billions of years. They are not technically considered living since they cannot grow and reproduce independently. They are obligated intracellular parasites! Viruses are simple, a coat of proteins with some genetic instructions tucked inside. While they may be “simple” and unable to replicate on their own, they have managed to hijack the cells of every living creature. Their numbers and diversity dwarf all life on Earth. One can easily find 10 million of them in one drop of seawater. They infect all plants, animals, fungi, protistans and prokaryotes.
This may sound terrible, but some viral infections have unwittingly helped species out in their evolution. Because the code of life is universal, when some viruses, known as retroviruses, incorporate their genome into a species genome, they are infecting; they are adding new code to that species which might one day be used for something else. It might shock the average reader, but about 8% of our human genome came from past retroviral infections. Retroviruses can become endogenous when they infect germ cell lines of sperm or egg. Once this occurs, the viral genome passes to the offspring from one generation to the next. Scientists can easily detect the viral code today due to the unique elements of the viral genome; if you want to learn more about that, just Google GAG, POL and ENV elements of endogenous retroviruses.
A recent article published in late October in the journal Science is titled “Evolution and Antiviral Activity of a Human Protein of Retroviral Origin." This article covers one of the many stories of how ancient viral infections play essential roles in species today, including ourselves. The researchers here used computational genomics to scan the human genome for envelope protein-coding sequences that are still being expressed by our cells. These envelope protein-coding sequences are the parts of the former viral code that builds the virus’s outer protein coat. This is the part of the virus that would naturally bind with our cell receptors and let the virus in, kind of their key to our locks. They found plenty of old viral code still being expressed and focused on one gene called suppressyn. This code is known to bind a receptor called ASCT2, which is usually the entry point in many species for a group of viruses called Type D retroviruses. The suppressyn gene is active in placental and embryonic stem cells. To see what impact this ancient viral code had, they tried infecting cells with suppressyn and those without with a Type D retrovirus called RD114. The cells that had the suppressyn gene active could not be infected by the virus, and those that did not were infected. This shows that an ancient viral infection in our ancestry was actively blocking current viral infections.
To test this further, the researchers used embryonic kidney cells, usually susceptible to infection by the RD114 virus. When they engineered these cells to have the suppressyn code, they could no longer be infected by the RD114 virus.
Here you have a “human” protein with an ancient retroviral origin actively blocking retroviral infections today from an entire group of viruses. One can assume we have many more of these, and studying them further could unlock a natural pool of proteins that can block viral entry without any side effects. This is a case of the past returning to help you and not haunt you!
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every other Sunday.
