BONHAM — Although Fannin County’s drought index was still over 600 late Monday, commissioners lifted the county’s burn ban since heavy rain was in the forecast for the rest of the week.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch later Tuesday, effective from 7 a.m. Wednesday through this evening, for bouts of heavy rain expected throughout Fannin County. The forecast called for rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches.
“With the amount of rain that’s projected through the weekend, I would vote to move forward with maybe letting the burn ban expire and then revisit it next week,” Emergency Management Coordinator Troy Hudson said.
Commissioners accepted the recommendation, unanimously voting to lift the ban.
Hudson added that U.S. Forestry Services on Monday is scheduled to complete a prescribed burn at Caddo, burning about 8,600 acres.
In other business, commissioners heard from Stan Lynch of Freese and Nichols Inc. about water in Fannin County and the Texas Water Development Board’s five-year planning cycle. Lynch reviewed the history of the board, which established 16 regional water planning areas in 1997, and it’s process to develop a state water plan. Key tasks of the water board are to gather and analyze data, identify existing and future water demand, evaluate current water supply and potential shortages, develop water management strategies and recommend water projects, Lynch said.
As Fannin County experiences growth, water shortages are expected if strategies to tackle them now are not discussed, Lynch said. Among the recommended water management strategies was surface water available from Sherman, Lake Ralph Hall, Bois d’Arc MUD and the Fannin County Water Supply Project, and groundwater available from Arledge Ridge WSC, Desert WSC, Southwest Fannin County SUD, Trenton, White Shed WSC and irrigation.
The next steps toward a strategic vision plan will be to identify water issues in the county, document current long-term plans, identify potential water supply gaps and identify how the county could assist in addressing supply gaps. Key objectives are to have stakeholder investment, consolidate the countywide approach and better understand water supply issues.
“Just knowing what your needs are is a … help and a benefit to those who are planning to provide funding for implementation,” Lynch said.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners received the September monthly Indigent Healthcare report from director Mark DeMay. The office had 370 calls and 24 appointments. Two new patients were added to the program, while three were pending and nine were denied services because they didn’t meet eligibility requirements, DeMay said. The program ended the month with 22 patients. Including the two new patients, four were renewed while four became ineligible. Of the ineligible, two resumed working, one qualified for disability and one fell out of compliance with program requirements, DeMay reported.
The office paid 58 claims for the month, totaling $12,743.58. That included 51 indigent claims for $11,021.52 and seven inmate claims totaling $1,722.06.
DeMay also reported that TexomaCare Endocrinology Group and Surgical Innovations of Texoma, both in Sherman, are now accepting Fannin County indigent patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.