The Paris Salvation Army, in partnership with the Walmart Supercenter in Paris, will stage a school supply drive Friday, Saturday and Sunday, to collect school supplies for needy students in the community.
“The Stuff the Bus campaign seeks to gather school supplies for needy individuals and families in our area,” said Capt. Frankco Higdon of the Paris Salvation Army Corps.
“On those three days, we will place a barrel at the entrance of Walmart that people can drop off supplies such as backpacks, paper and pencils and other school supplies. We will pick them up each day when the store closes its door, and our volunteers will then sort and sack the donations for distribution.”
Higdon said about a week before school is set to start, The Salvation Army will begin a sign-up for
the supplies.
“Parents can come into the office at 350 W. Kaufman St. and fill out an application for the supplies, and we will get them out to them,” he said. “If, on the chance, school is delayed because of the pandemic, we will hold the supplies until school is again set to begin.”
Higdon said if someone misses the three-day barrel drive, donations of school supplies can still be made by calling the office and scheduling a time to drop them off.
“We also welcome monetary donations for the purpose of school supplies for needy students,” Higdon said. “We will use the money to buy more supplies for students at local outlets.”
Also welcome are volunteers to help sort, sack and distribute the supplies to needy students, he said. Covid-19 guidelines will be in place during such activities.
The Salvation Army office is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Call 903-784-7548.
