A special meeting for the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will take place Monday at 9 a.m. at the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 N. Main St.
Public comments will be allowed regarding a proposed property tax decrease to 38.39 cents per $100 valuation. The court will discuss and potentially take action regarding the adoption of the tax rate for 2020-21, which would raise $189,400 less than last year in property taxes, 1.3% less than last year’s budget.
After the court considers approving a bid by Archer Construction & Design for HVAC upgrades at the courthouse and receives an update about other courthouse repairs, County Judge Brandon Bell will host a budget workshop for the 2020-21 Lamar County budgets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.