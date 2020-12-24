In 2019, Paris native D.J. Pierce was in an Oscar-nominated movie with Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper, became the first drag performer to walk the Oscar red carpet, was named to Time magazine’s 100 Next List and was cast in an HBO limited series program called “We’re Here!” In 2020, thanks to Covid-19, he spent most of his time in his grandmother’s home in Paris.
When filming on his new show was curtailed by the pandemic, Pierce chose to come home to Northeast Texas, but the quarantine couldn’t keep him — or his alter-ego, “Shangela” — out of the spotlight.
From Paris, Pierce posted his socially-distanced activities regularly on social media, keeping in contact with his friends and Hollywood contacts and rehearsing new material for his live shows, whenever they would resume. In April, HBO sent word the show was to be renewed for a second year, and in July, he learned it had been nominated for an Emmy Award in the category Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.
In September, The Paris News covered Pierce’s reactions to the nomination and his plans to “virtually” attend the ceremony. Coverage continued not just here but worldwide, when Vogue magazine’s online production crew came to town to shoot a feature spread on Shangela’s hometown Emmy fashion celebration.
As Hollywood filmmakers have slowly been getting back to work, Pierce has been busy hosting fundraisers online and headlining a reunion show of the “12 Dates of Christmas” on HBOMax. He is also filming on location for the second season of “We’re Here!”
He reports he is also “promoting my new scented hand sanitizing spray “Shanitizer” which I developed while spending most of 2020 with my family in Paris ... now available on Shanitizer.com.”
According to a recent e-mail, Pierce plans to spend time during the holidays with family in Paris.
Cas Haley
Singer/songwriter and Paris native Cas Haley has also been affected by the pandemic, but in 2020, the recording artist turned his attention to other means of creative expression than the live performances the virus so suddenly ended.
In October 2019, Haley learned about a songwriting competition sponsored by Lincoln Motors calling for original works tailored to the theme of “Chart Your Course.” He entered with “Every Road I’m On,” a piece written as his wife, Cassy, was undergoing treatment for breast cancer. In January of this year, Haley was selected from more than 1,600 entries as the winner.
As one of four finalists, Haley received a prize of $17,000, was featured in a short internet film shot at his home in northern Lamar County and in Paris and got an invitation for he and his family to attend the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
“We had floor seats 20 to 30 feet from Billie Eilish,” he told The Paris News. “My favorite part was I saw John Prine receive a lifetime achievement award and Bonnie Raittt sang ‘Angel from Montgomery.’”
“We found out the next day I had won,” he said. “I bawled like a baby.”
Almost immediately, Haley was dispatched with a brand new Lincoln Corsair and a film crew to visit with musicians and record producers across the country. He also spent a day with Matthew McConoughey, the Lincoln Motors spokesperson, in Austin. At the end of the trip he was in a Los Angeles recording studio to record his song. Afterwards, he returned to Lamar County to begin work on his next album “All The Right People.”
Haley has stayed busy this year, writing and recording in his home studio, often with the help of his wife, Cassy, who is now recovered from her medical issues. The farm also keeps him busy. He says he misses live performances and touring, but he is still playing music and posting it online. Recently, Haley held a virtual Christmas concert and says he is looking forward to spending the holidays simply and safely at home.
Also as reported in The Paris News:
• In January, Paris’ own Gene Watson received an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. Although he was born in Palestine, Texas, Watson grew up in Paris. He has performed at the Red River Valley Fair for more than 25 years, and has a street named after him on the fairgrounds.
• In April, Paris native and long-time The Paris News columnist turned novelist Reavis Z. Wortham was named the 2020 Spur Award winner by the Western Writers of America for a second and consecutive time. The award was for “Hawke’s Target,” the third in his Sonny Hawke series. Wortham is also the author of the Red River Mysteries, a series of books set in Lamar County and based on his memories of his family here.
