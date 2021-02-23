The United Way of Lamar County has received a $15,000 donation from Campbell Soup Co. in response to the devastating arctic blast that left many residents without electricity for days and caused widespread damage to water pipes in homes and businesses.
In addition, the company donated $10,000 to the American Red Cross to be used statewide to help with the devastation, according to email correspondence from Lisa Zahn, Campbell Soup Co. brand public relations manager at company headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.
“In addition, we’ve opened a company match program for associates who wish to donate additionally to the relief efforts,” Zahn said.
United Way executive director Jenny Wilson expressed appreciation for the contribution.
“We are so very thankful for the very generous donation from Campbell Soup to the United Way of Lamar County,” Wilson said. We will use these funds to continue to help people recover from the recent winter storm, mainly through utility bills and rental assistance.
“Campbell Soup has been a wonderful corporate partner for many years, and we could not continue to help those in our community who are suffering without their support.
Northeast Texas Chapter American Red Cross executive director Christal Prince expressed appreciation for the Campbell corporate donation and explained the donation does not come directly to the local chapter but is to be used throughout Texas.
“The money donated goes to all of Red Cross, and will be distributed to where the need is the greatest,” Prince said. “We are grateful to Campbell Soup for their support of disaster relief.”
