Smoke will fill the air as area high schools and dozens of professional and amateur teams compete to raise money for scholarships in a sanctioned barbecue tournament Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
The Texas BBQ Blowout is being held tonight through Saturday, with musical performances throughout the weekend and the main BBQ competitions scheduled for Saturday.
The competition is the brainchild of Paris native Damon Wells, a lobbyist and son of former Lamar County District Attorney Tom Wells.
Wells said the competition features 34 amateur and professional cooking teams, barbecuing meats to help raise money for the education foundations of all four Lamar County high schools.
“I’ve always wanted to get back to where I grew up, and I was able to pull it off,” Wells said Tuesday. “I’ve been dreaming about pulling this together for about 10 years off and on, and I finally got it done.”
Wells said the competition is sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance and would payout a total of $10,000, with an additional $2,000 for the best-smoked turkey.
American pop and music duo The Bellamy Brothers will kick things off Thursday inside Love Civic Center.
Known for their success throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the duo charted on the pop and country music charts and amassed multiple No. 1 songs, including the 1976 hit “Let Your Love Flow.”
Wells said a private fish fry would be held Friday for sponsors and teams, with Blossom singer-songwriter Michael O’Neal providing entertainment.
The high school and public competitions are being held Saturday, with a children’s pork chop cook-off slated at 8:30 a.m.
Wells said all children are encouraged to sign up and must bring their own grills.
“We’ll provide the pork chop,” he said.
Multiple music acts will perform during the barbecue competitions.
O’Neal will return to perform a second set of tunes at noon, with Paris cover band Mix Society providing direct support and Tyler singer-songwriter Chris Colston headlining.
The competitions’ awards will be handed out at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the civic center’s pavilion.
Wells said he created the competitions for something to be proud of.
“I wanted to do something that I can be proud about coming back to my hometown,” Wells said. “It gave me so much as a kid growing up in the ’80s, and people need to realize, in Paris, how special of a community it is.”
Wells said there would also be a kid’s zone with bounce houses, a beer garden and vendor booths.
“We just encourage the community to come out and see what a world-class barbecue cook-off looks like these days,” he said.
