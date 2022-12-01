Barbecue 2

Barbecue plate

 Bill Hankins

Smoke will fill the air as area high schools and dozens of professional and amateur teams compete to raise money for scholarships in a sanctioned barbecue tournament Saturday at Love Civic Center, 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.

The Texas BBQ Blowout is being held tonight through Saturday, with musical performances throughout the weekend and the main BBQ competitions scheduled for Saturday.

