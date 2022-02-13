March 1 primary voters who did not participate in the November general election will trade pencil and paper for touch-screen technology for the first time when early voting begins Monday at the Lamar County Services Building, 321 Lamar Ave.

And those voters requesting ballots by mail need to follow instructions carefully as a result of tighter requirements in Senate Bill 1, which passed the 87th Texas Legislature.

Late last week, Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson provided information about the stricter SB 1 requirements as well as information about the county’s recently acquired ExpressVote universal voting system and what voters should expect at the polls.

“Most people have touch-screen phones, so if you can do that, you can do this,” Johnson said about the ExpressVote Universal System system Lamar County acquired in 2021.

The check-in process has not changed, but the system uses thermal paper with a barcode that reads what ballot to put up on a voting screen.

“You don’t mark your ballot with a pen anymore,” Johnson said. “ExpressVote is simply a marking device, which does not count your ballot. After you mark your ballot, you print it and it will come out with your selections. If it looks like what you selected, you deposit your ballot at which time it is counted.”

For check-in, voters need state-issued photo identification first required in 2016 to include one of the following: Texas driver’s license, Texas Election ID certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID card with photo or U.S. passport.

Voters who request mail-in ballots must make an application by Friday. Applications are available online at lamarcountyvotes.com, by mail or by contacting the Elections Division at the Lamar County Services Building, 321 Lamar Ave.

Those eligible must be 65 years or older, or disabled, or expected to be absent from the county on election day, such as a college student, a part-time resident, a member of the military, an incarcerated individual who is not a felon or an expectant mother within three weeks before or after election day.

Johnson urged those making ballot-by-mail to read instructions carefully because of the tighter requirements in SB 1. The application must contain either a Texas driver’s license or state-issued identification number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. The number must match voter registration information on file at the Elections Office.

“I recommend people fill out both numbers because we may have one but not the other,” Johnson said. “People need to remember what number they put on the application because they now have to put that same information on their ballot carrier envelope because the early ballot board may reject a ballot because a person forgot to sign the carrier envelope, or the signatures didn’t match.”

Johnson said before her office could prefill applications when requested to make it easier for the voter who could just sign and return the application.

“But the state says we can no longer do that either,” Johnson said. “You also have to be the one to call and request the application. It used to be ‘I need one for me and my husband.’ Now we have to talk to the husband as well.”

Of the roughly 300 mail-in ballot applications requested so far, 11 have received rejections, Johnson said, noting the local rejection rate is nothing like what is being reported in other parts of the state.

“When people call us, we are cautioning them about the details of the new law, and I think that is making a difference,” she said.

Early voting 

Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.

 

Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Lamar County locations for voting March 1 

 

Voting box     Location                               Address

 

1A3B             Our Lady of Victory                    3300 Clarksville St.

1A5A     City Council Chambers              107 E. Kaufman St.

 I1                   Cunningham Baptist Church      12567 FM 196

1C                  First Pencostal Church          3197 FM 1497

1E                  Blossom Community Center       249 Pine St.

1F                    Pattonville Community Center    212 FM 196

1H                   Biardstown Community Center  164 CR 13685

2A1A       Red River Valley Fairgrounds570 E. Center St.

2C3A       City Square                      2515 Bonham St.

2D                   Roxton Community Center102 Harrison Ave.

2E                   Howland Baptist Church            39 CR 24134

2F                   Petty Baptist Church            25397 FM 137

2G                   Brookston Baptist Church259 CR 24760

3C7G       Ramseur Baptist Church            3400 Lamar Ave.

3D                   Chicota Community Center7238 CR 36550

3E                   Sumner Methodist Church9603 FM 79

3F                   Tigertown Community Center10684 FM 38 N

3G                   Hopewell Fire Department993 CR 2820

3H3C        Breakthrough Church            1225 NW Loop 286

3I                    Powderly Church of God9715 Hwy 271 N

4A6E        Calvary United Methodist3105 Lamar Ave.

4B                    Powderly Fire Department100 CR 44112

4E                    Faught Fire Department   25 CR 44105

4D                    Blossom City Hall            1240 W. Front St.

4F                    Canaanland Church of God7055 Lamar Rd.

4G                     Paris Golf and Country Club5335 FM 195

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.