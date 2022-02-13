March 1 primary voters who did not participate in the November general election will trade pencil and paper for touch-screen technology for the first time when early voting begins Monday at the Lamar County Services Building, 321 Lamar Ave.
And those voters requesting ballots by mail need to follow instructions carefully as a result of tighter requirements in Senate Bill 1, which passed the 87th Texas Legislature.
Late last week, Lamar County Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson provided information about the stricter SB 1 requirements as well as information about the county’s recently acquired ExpressVote universal voting system and what voters should expect at the polls.
“Most people have touch-screen phones, so if you can do that, you can do this,” Johnson said about the ExpressVote Universal System system Lamar County acquired in 2021.
The check-in process has not changed, but the system uses thermal paper with a barcode that reads what ballot to put up on a voting screen.
“You don’t mark your ballot with a pen anymore,” Johnson said. “ExpressVote is simply a marking device, which does not count your ballot. After you mark your ballot, you print it and it will come out with your selections. If it looks like what you selected, you deposit your ballot at which time it is counted.”
For check-in, voters need state-issued photo identification first required in 2016 to include one of the following: Texas driver’s license, Texas Election ID certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID card with photo or U.S. passport.
Voters who request mail-in ballots must make an application by Friday. Applications are available online at lamarcountyvotes.com, by mail or by contacting the Elections Division at the Lamar County Services Building, 321 Lamar Ave.
Those eligible must be 65 years or older, or disabled, or expected to be absent from the county on election day, such as a college student, a part-time resident, a member of the military, an incarcerated individual who is not a felon or an expectant mother within three weeks before or after election day.
Johnson urged those making ballot-by-mail to read instructions carefully because of the tighter requirements in SB 1. The application must contain either a Texas driver’s license or state-issued identification number or the last four digits of a Social Security number. The number must match voter registration information on file at the Elections Office.
“I recommend people fill out both numbers because we may have one but not the other,” Johnson said. “People need to remember what number they put on the application because they now have to put that same information on their ballot carrier envelope because the early ballot board may reject a ballot because a person forgot to sign the carrier envelope, or the signatures didn’t match.”
Johnson said before her office could prefill applications when requested to make it easier for the voter who could just sign and return the application.
“But the state says we can no longer do that either,” Johnson said. “You also have to be the one to call and request the application. It used to be ‘I need one for me and my husband.’ Now we have to talk to the husband as well.”
Of the roughly 300 mail-in ballot applications requested so far, 11 have received rejections, Johnson said, noting the local rejection rate is nothing like what is being reported in other parts of the state.
“When people call us, we are cautioning them about the details of the new law, and I think that is making a difference,” she said.
Early voting
Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave.
Monday, Feb. 14 to Friday, Feb. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lamar County locations for voting March 1
Voting box Location Address
1A3B Our Lady of Victory 3300 Clarksville St.
1A5A City Council Chambers 107 E. Kaufman St.
I1 Cunningham Baptist Church 12567 FM 196
1C First Pencostal Church 3197 FM 1497
1E Blossom Community Center 249 Pine St.
1F Pattonville Community Center 212 FM 196
1H Biardstown Community Center 164 CR 13685
2A1A Red River Valley Fairgrounds570 E. Center St.
2C3A City Square 2515 Bonham St.
2D Roxton Community Center102 Harrison Ave.
2E Howland Baptist Church 39 CR 24134
2F Petty Baptist Church 25397 FM 137
2G Brookston Baptist Church259 CR 24760
3C7G Ramseur Baptist Church 3400 Lamar Ave.
3D Chicota Community Center7238 CR 36550
3E Sumner Methodist Church9603 FM 79
3F Tigertown Community Center10684 FM 38 N
3G Hopewell Fire Department993 CR 2820
3H3C Breakthrough Church 1225 NW Loop 286
3I Powderly Church of God9715 Hwy 271 N
4A6E Calvary United Methodist3105 Lamar Ave.
4B Powderly Fire Department100 CR 44112
4E Faught Fire Department 25 CR 44105
4D Blossom City Hall 1240 W. Front St.
4F Canaanland Church of God7055 Lamar Rd.
4G Paris Golf and Country Club5335 FM 195
