Senate District 1 candidate Audrey Spanko, who is running against incumbent Texas Sen. Bryan Hughes, held a teleconference Tuesday night covering issues facing rural health care.
Speaking in the forum were two physicians and one hospital CEO, including Dr. Beverly Wattleton, who has twice been head of the Quitman hospital; Dr. Mike McCready, president of the Smith County Medical Association, and Terry Scoggins, head of Titus Regional Medical Center.
The forum addressed the current Covid-19 pandemic and broader questions of rural health care. All three experts said preventative medicine and better medical education for all would be hugely beneficial for the population of rural East Texas.
The people of this area are unique, McCready said.
“We’ve got a lot of poverty,” he said, “and we also have a relatively low health status. We’ve also got some pretty poor health literacy.”
The three biggest problems facing East Texans are obesity, smoking and substance abuse, McCready said. And local hospitals have been disappearing, he said.
“Almost all of us are in medically underserved areas,” McCready said.
Scoggins agreed, adding that Titus Regional is the last independent hospital in the area.
“And with closures, you don’t have ERs in all towns,” he said. “Unemployment is low, but per capita is also low. People want insurance, but can’t afford it.
“We have to look for some way to expand Medicaid.”
Proximity is a huge issue, Waddleton said, agreeing with the two, and adding that insurance companies have a hand in depleted care.
“There is a problem with insurance companies taking control of health care,” she said. “Our hospital lab is out of network for several insurance companies. People have to go to Tyler for testing. That delay in results can be life-threatening at times. Luckily, we have not lost a life from that yet, but I see that coming.”
Insurance companies have also forced some patients to switch medications to a cheaper prescription, she said, and that “has been detrimental to their health.”
The change has put the focus more on profit than on patient, Waddleton said.
“We no longer have health care, we have a multi-billion dollar health industry that has nothing to do with taking care of a life,” she said.
She also would like to see a leash put on pharmaceutical companies.
“There are medicines that have been used for years, and the price has tripled and quadrupled,” she said.
Though there are psychiatrists and psychologists in the area, they are few and far between, and it puts East Texas behind when it comes to mental health care, Scoggins said.
“It’s almost an act of Congress to get someone into (Terrell),” he said.
Spanko, who is a licensed social worker, agreed with Scoggins.
“The need for behavioral health in Northeast Texas is huge,” she said. “Our numbers for suicides are far too high because of a lack of resources.”
Scoggins noted that some politicians, including former Gov. Rick Perry, had made some inroads on that, but more needed to be done.
The population for Northeast Texas is hugely diverse, Scoggins said, and though it has an aging population, there are also 1,000 births per year. Over 40% of patients are bilingual, which makes rural health care even more challenging. With the current pandemic, oil and gas prices are down, as are sales taxes in a large part of the state, he said, which makes him nervous about funding from the legislature in the 2021 session.
Speaking of the pandemic, at the end of the call, McCready said everyone needs to get their flu shot as they head into fall, which typically sees a spike in flu cases.
“We don’t know what happens if people have both viruses,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.