Paris, TX (75460)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 75F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong during the evening, will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%.