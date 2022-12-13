A bit of history was revealed and history makers honored Saturday on a rainy afternoon at the fifth annual Christmas at the Museums celebration in the Community Room at Union Station in Heritage Park on Bonham Street in Paris.
Retired banker and Paris native Dick Amis received the Lamar County Historical Commission’s 2022 Distinguished Service Award, victims of the Nov. 4 tornado and its recovery effort the History Maker of the Year title and a dedication ceremony at the Lamar County Historical Museum for a sign from the Coca-Cola building on Bonham Street all took place.
“He has always said, “yes,” every time we’ve had a marker that needed funding and has always been helpful with all our community projects,” Lamar County Historical Commission chairman Suzy Harper said in introducing Amis. “I’m eternally grateful for his enormous help in lighting the trees downtown around the plaza.”
In accepting the award, Amis credited First Federal Community Bank for affording him the platform and resources to get involved in many projects over the years.
“I’m the doer guy,” Amis said. “I depend on all the creative people to come up with the projects and ideas. And, most of those people are in this room today. I appreciate all of them for letting me be a part of their ideas.”
Before accepting the History Maker of the Year award, Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell complimented the job “all the first responders and rescue teams did that night” and Emergency Manager Coordinator Quincy Blount gave an emotional account of what he saw that afternoon when the funnel first touched down and the events that transpired afterward.
Shortly after the historical presentations, attention turned to the Lamar County Historical Museum across Heritage Park for the dedication of a Coca-Cola sign from the former Coca-Cola/Dr. Pepper building on Bonham Street, now home to ArcaContinental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages.
“The local Coca-Cola company was one of the first soft drink beverage bottlers in Paris, and it was the last,” historian Marvin Gorley said in introductory remarks. “The last Coke was bottled in Paris in 1987 and since that time the company has been a warehousing and distribution sales center. In 2017, it became part of Arca Continental serving all of Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico and Arkansas.”
Acknowledging that the sign probably was placed on the building during remodeling in 1950, Gorley said after 70 years of weathering, it needed some work. Harrison, Walker & Harper took on the task.
“David Washington hand-polished the sign until he could see his reflection,” Gorley said. “Kasey Floyd reassembled it, reinforced its seams and created a custom mount.”
Arca Continental sales center manager Brandon Kellum noted the legacy the plant has in Paris as he explained his company’s continued contributions to the community to include food and toy drives and assisting with trash pick up and other causes.
“There’s a lot of legacy here, and we’re proud to be a part of that continued service,” Kellum said. “We employ about 50 people locally out of this facility and distribute about 1,8 million cases of product a year. I just want to thank y’all for repurposing that sign and displaying it here.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.