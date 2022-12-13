A bit of history was revealed and history makers honored Saturday on a rainy afternoon at the fifth annual Christmas at the Museums celebration in the Community Room at Union Station in Heritage Park on Bonham Street in Paris.

Retired banker and Paris native Dick Amis received the Lamar County Historical Commission’s 2022 Distinguished Service Award, victims of the Nov. 4 tornado and its recovery effort the History Maker of the Year title and a dedication ceremony at the Lamar County Historical Museum for a sign from the Coca-Cola building on Bonham Street all took place.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

