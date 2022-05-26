Following a shooting on the 1700 block of Hubbard Street in Paris on May 19, the 15-year-old suspect was apprehended and taken into custody Monday afternoon. The eighteen-year-old victim of the shooting lost his life after at least four days in critical condition, family friend Michelle Roach said and Paris Police Department Assistant Chief Randy Tuttle confirmed.
The perpetrator, who fled the scene after shooting the victim numerous times, was arrested on a warrant that charged him for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked and transported to a juvenile detention center after the arrest. Neither the suspect’s or victim’s name can be released, Paris Police Department representative Curtis Garrett said.
The suspect was a Black male, 5’11” and approximately 200 pounds, the police department reported Friday. The victim was found lying in the roadway after multiple phone calls to the police department Thursday afternoon before he was taken to receive medical attention. The shooting was isolated to the individuals involved, police said.
“Always in circumstances like this, losing their life in such a senseless manner is such a tragedy. As we’re seeing today, it’s what’s happening in Uvalde. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this time. We’re moving forward with their case, and it’s just a horrible thing and just so senseless and really doesn’t need to happen. It’s just a hard, bad thing,” Tuttle said.
