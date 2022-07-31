RENO — The city’s Street Commission plans to meet Monday at 6 p.m. in City Hall, 160 Blackburn St.
The members will discuss and come up with recommendations to be turned over to the City Council regarding asphalt street specifications for possible changes to a city ordinance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.