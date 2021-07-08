Food trucks will be allowed in downtown Paris for special events, an indoor amusement business gained approval for 1800 Lamar Ave., next door to China Star Restaurant, and property off Smallwood Road near the Elks Lodge and near the Brownwood Addition in Northeast Paris will remain zoned for multi-purpose housing if Paris City Council follows this week’s recommendations by the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission.
Several people spoke during a public hearing Monday night on a staff-recommended zoning change from multi-family to single-family housing on a 3-plus-acre site off Smallwood Road. The suggested change resulted from a recommendation at a Planning & Zoning workshop in June to bring the property in line with other single-family zoning in the area, City Planner Andrew Mack said.
Brownwood Addition residents voiced approval of the change, citing increased traffic and safety as main concerns, while the owners of the property argued they purchased the site because it was zoned multi-family with the intention to develop the property. Others said it is rare for someone other than a property owner to request a zoning change while others argued that making a change with the knowledge that property owners objected could set an unwanted precedent and discourage investors.
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal, who represents the area as part of District 7, noted there is nothing but single family homes in the entire area on 34th NE 36th NE, 38th NE streets and on both Smallwood and Wildwood roads.
“There are no multi-family units in the entire area,” Portugal said. “I think we need to consider our citizens that have been there 20 years, If they (property owners) still want to build, we would welcome single family homes.”
After a 25-minute public hearing, Commissioner Sims Norment argued to leave the property zoned multi-family, which ultimately became the unanimous decision of his colleagues.
“I think if I were a real estate agent, I would have a hard time selling any commercial property, knowing that the zoning could change,” Norment said. “I am certainly sympathetic toward the neighbors and understand their point, but I think the biggest point is as a community we would lose a trust factor. We need investors, and we need our community to grow.”
Before a vote, and after a favorable opinion from City Attorney Stephanie Harris, Chairman Chad Lindsey noted there seemed to be little opposition to duplexes as opposed to the wide array of structures that could be built under multi-family zoning. He suggested staff might bring back a more restrictive zoning change to allow duplexes at a future date.
In other action, the commission cleaned up a number of ordinances as recommended at an early Planning & Zoning workshop to include the uses allowed in office and neighborhood service districts as well as special uses in several zoning areas. Commissioners also amended the zoning for the Suburban Estates Addition and Cope Street north of Pine Mill Road from an agricultural district to a one-family district and another amendment for Colonial Parks Estates, also from an agricultural district to a one-family district.
The board approved a final plat for the four-story Home2 Suites by Hilton at 3143 NE Loop 286 and for a Home Program house reconstruction at 541 11th NW St.
Before the commission took action on agenda items, members unanimously named Lindsey to a second term as chairman and Clifton Fendley as vice chairman of the seven-member board that also includes Michael Mosher, Austin Anthony, Tylesha Ross, Francine Neeley and Sims Norment.
