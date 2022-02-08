Paris Planning & Zoning Commission on Monday recommended changes to a residential lot size ordinance to streamline the permitting process and gave approval to a couple requests related to programs that encourage new residential construction in the city.
The commission passed an amendment to residential lot size regulations to allow administrative approval to requests for houses to be built on properties roughly a quarter smaller than what is currently on the books without going through a variance request with the city’s Board of Adjustment.
“With these standards in place, we have a good streamlines process to allow variance requests to move forward without going through a month and a half delay,” city planner Andrew Mack said.
Commissioners granted a zoning change from light industrial to two-family dwelling district in the 1200 block of 12th Street SE for three duplexes to be built as a result of the city’s new 5 in 5 In-fill Development Program, which encourages development by offering struck-off tax properties for $1.
“This is the very first case where we have a substandard lot width of 50 feet, which is within the 75% standard, so assuming this moves through approval by City Council, the zoning will set the stage for the project to proceed without a variance,” Mack said.
The commission also gave plat approval for a new residence to be built at 1346 W. Booth St. as a result of the city’s participation in the federal Home Program, which provides assistance for the demolition and reconstruction of substandard houses.
In other action, the commission approved a plat for the East Side Storage Addition at 350 46th St. NE, a replat of the AAA Mini Storage Addition at 1301 NW Loop 286 and a revised master plat of the Stone Ridge Estates Addition off FM 195 and 47th St. NE.
