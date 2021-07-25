Bikers gathered at the Paris Harley-Davidson parking lot Saturday morning to prepare for a ride spanning from Paris to Oklahoma. The first Fun Run had a dual purpose: Support the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department and raise awareness for the Liberty Syndicate Riding Club, a local veteran and first responder based club.
“So, three of the five of us are with the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department. Three of the five of us also work here at Paris Harley-Davidson. And it’s just kind of our first, hey we want the community to know that we’re here, and we want them to know what we’re here for. And the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department didn’t have their annual chili supper last year, so they didn’t get a chance to raise the funds that they normally get through the year for gas, equipment, oxygen tanks and all that,” organization President Mike Barnaby said.
Loud music rocked the parking lot as bikers began to pour in, as many as 35 riders. Each ticket to ride cost $30, and when combined with other donation opportunities such as the 50/50 raffle and $20 T-shirts, the organization raised at least $1,200 to $1,500 that will go to the fire department.
At each of the four stops along the route, riders could pick up a random card from a deck, and whoever returned with the highest hand and lowest hand would be the winner of the event and receive a prize.
The ride started at the Paris Harley-Davidson and went to the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, where the firefighters hosted a hamburger lunch and silent auction for both the riders and the general public to help encourage donations.
Following the Powderly lunch, bikers headed to Hochatown, Oklahoma, where LSRC partnered with Mountain Fork Brewery to provide a rest stop. In Idabel, Oklahoma, another bar served as the third stop. Riders then circled back to Paris Harley-Davidson to end the route and pick up their fourth card for their hand.
“Well, as a veteran, that’s what we do. As a veteran, first responder, it’s our job to give, so that’s what we go by with our club. We’re here for the community. So for me, it’s just seeing the smile on someone else’s face as we just kind of come in and silently help out where we can and just move on to the next day. So for me it’s just knowing that we’re helping, we’re making a difference. That’s what makes me feel good inside,” Barnaby said.
Club secretary Jeremy Meloccaro also enjoyed being a part of the event.
“Just the fact that we can come out here and support our community and show people that our organization and the biker lifestyle is not all what you see on TV. It’s not all bad and things of that nature. We’re here to support our community and show people that we’re here to do more good than bad,” Meloccaro said.
The riders also loved coming out to support a good cause.
“I think it’s important that everybody stands together behind the communities. And you know, without our fire department, where would they be? It’s something I feel strongly about,” said Michael Colbert, one of the riders. “Just having fun and being part of something. And not to mention helping out.”
The Marine Corps Sgt. Jay M. Hoskins Detachment also came to the event to raffle off tickets for its annual fundraiser to be announced on the second Saturday of December. It plans to raffle away a Browning BAR MK 3 DBM rifle, a .308 caliber. Tickets cost $5 apiece or $20 for five.
