With the temperature erratic and dipping fast, the typical cold season has begun. However, during a global pandemic, cold and flu symptoms can prove difficult to distinguish from Covid-19 symptoms.
Both flu and cold share the same set of symptoms, said Dr. Amanda Green, chief medical officer at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The common cold causes congestion and sneezing, imitating allergy symptoms for a longer period of time without changing.
The flu typically includes a cough and body aches and can cause vomiting, diarrhea and fever.
Covid-19 is the great imitator, Green said. It often has the same array of symptoms as cold and flu and a plethora of others as well. Fatigue, stroke symptoms, heart attacks can all be symptoms of Covid-19 because the virus attacks every part of the body.
“In the last week, I have had patients with Covid who just felt tired, who had a fever, body aches and headache, who were throwing up and having diarrhea, and who had a stroke. We tend to think that one variant versus another may present differently, but the variation seems to be because of the individual person’s response upon infection rather than because of the virus itself,” Green said.
That leaves virus testing to determine which illness a person has, and testing is available for both Covid-19 and the flu. If unknown, Green recommends mask wearing for the duration of the symptoms.
“Mask wearing will hopefully not go on forever, but is the best way to keep yourself safe when prevalence of these diseases are high in the community,” she said.
Dr. Maninder Singh, PRMC’s infectious disease specialist, declared an active flu season for the Paris community. Increasing case numbers have been reported throughout the community, and Green cited a rise in a stomach virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea.
“Hand hygiene and physical distancing are the best way to avoid these types of viruses. Covid is on a steep spike in our community right now and hand hygiene, masking, physical distancing and vaccination are the best ways to avoid illness from this virus,” Green said.
She further emphasized the role vaccination plays in infection treatment.
“While we have seen breakthrough infections with people who have already had Covid and with people who are vaccinated with Covid, vaccination for Covid can reduce the likelihood of infection as well as the severity of illness if a breakthrough infection occurs. This is very similar to the effects we see with the flu vaccine — while you may still become infected with flu, the vaccine serves to hopefully decrease the severity of your illness,” she said.
She also appealed to those who are sick to wear masks, practice good hygiene and wash their hands.
“I understand people not wanting to wear masks forever, but I emphasize that we are in a large peak of Covid right now. At least for the month of January, people need to wear a mask again in public while we are in this huge spike to reduce transmission of disease. We are at an increase of hospitalizations though not as many as you would expect from the ratio of the number infected in the community currently. We hope that this current surge is of a less severe variant. Please protect yourself and others with the aforementioned methods,” Green said.
