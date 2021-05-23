BLOSSOM – An outside auditor gave the City of Blossom a clean audit report at a Thursday evening meeting that saw Mayor Jeff Stover take the gavel and Brad Sessums elected Mayor Pro Tem.
City Secretary Stacy Prestridge gave the oath of office for incoming council members former Mayor Charlotte Burge and newcomer Elizabeth May. A vacant council position is to be filled by a vote of the council at a June 10 meeting.
“This a clean, unmodified opinion that basically states that the financial statements presented in this report present daily in all material respects the financial the city has on Sept. 30, 2020,” auditor Mike Ward told the council. “I want to thank Stacy (Prestridge) for her help.”
Ward noted an unrestricted general fund balance of $792,000, and said he was pleased to see growth in both the general fund and utility fund. He noted that property taxes grew about $30,000 and sales about $18,000.
The Council named the Blossom/Deport Times as its official newsletter, and set 5:30 p.m. the third Thursday of the month for council meetings
