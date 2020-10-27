BOGATA — The City Council accepted former Mayor Pro Tem Jacob Rose’s resignation and appointed Bill Mellon as a new council member Monday night, though not without a lot of discussion from the audience.
After accepting Rose’s resignation as he has left Bogata — the minister was called to a church in Missouri — the council appointed newcomer Larry Hinsley as the new mayor pro tem. The meeting then was bogged down in conversation regarding who should be appointed to Rose’s council spot.
“Let me just say, too, we run the risk of having a 2-2 tie,” Hinsley said. “I think we need another member.”
During the public forum, Glenda Martin and Mellon both offered themselves as prospects for the open seat. Martin cited her long experience as an accountant and the accomplishments of the city government when she previously sat on the council.
At first, Don Roach moved that they put off the discussion until the next council meeting, with Kim Lindsey seconding, but audience members pointed out that the mechanism that allowed previous resignations to be filled quickly without a special election, expired after eight days or the council accepting the resignation of the council member, whichever comes first.
“You can do it in eight days or have an election,” Martin said.
Cecil “Tex” Loftin said the council needed to appoint either Mellon or Martin to the council.
“These are the same two people that have come to the past three meetings,” he said. “I don’t know that we will get anyone else.”
An audience member asked what the council had against appointing Martin to the position, with Lindsey responding to some arguments on Facebook.
“That’s why I’m afraid is the negativity that you post, the name calling,” she said.
Martin responded that the only things she posts on Facebook are the rules and regulations governing a city.
An audience member defended Martin, saying the name calling wasn’t something Martin was a part of.
“My way of thinking is you need somebody up there that knows what’s going on, knows the laws and knows what to do about it,” another audience member said.
The council voted against moving the appointment to the next meeting, with Loftin and Hinsley against, Roach for and Lindsey abstaining.
Lindsey then nominated Mellon for the open spot on the council, with Roach seconding.
After more discussion, Hinsley had to call the meeting to order, saying that what has happened in the past means the City Council needs to work hand in hand with the citizens.
“We have to find a way to come together on some things …,” he said, adding he was new to the council and still had a lot of learning to do. Hinsley asked for patience. “It’s not rocket science. We have a cookbook to go by. My hope is you will be happy about that.”
Loftin then nominated Martin, with Hinsley second.
“We’ll have to go to an election and let the people decide,” Lindsey said.
City Secretary Jennifer Duffer then broke in with a comment about expenses. The city is under fire for how it has managed the budget, she said.
“And you want to spend $6,000 on an election?” she asked.
Martin then stood up and withdrew her nomination, for the sake of having someone voted onto the council that evening.
“This is ridiculous,” she said.
The council agreed to have Mellon as the new council member, with Lindsey, Roach and Loftin for the motion, no one against, and Hinsley abstaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.