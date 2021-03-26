MARCH 25 to MARCH 26
First Responder-Paris
March 25
4:56 to 5:09 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
6:01 to 6:26 p.m., 107 Parc Quest Drive.
7:32 to 7:53 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.
March 26
12:53 to 1:15 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.
3:32 to 4:33 a.m., 621 5th St. NE.
First Responder-Rural
March 25
9:49 to 9:52 p.m., 25235 FR 137.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 25
7:46 to 8:05 a.m., 2500 N. Main St.
Public Service
March 25
12:29 to 12:51 p.m., 4425 Pine Mill Road.
