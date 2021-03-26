Fire and rescue

MARCH 25 to MARCH 26

First Responder-Paris

March 25

4:56 to 5:09 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.

6:01 to 6:26 p.m., 107 Parc Quest Drive.

7:32 to 7:53 p.m., 2410 Stillhouse Road.

March 26

12:53 to 1:15 a.m., 2501 N. Main St.

3:32 to 4:33 a.m., 621 5th St. NE.

First Responder-Rural

March 25

9:49 to 9:52 p.m., 25235 FR 137.

Vehicle Crash with Injury

March 25

7:46 to 8:05 a.m., 2500 N. Main St.

Public Service

March 25

12:29 to 12:51 p.m., 4425 Pine Mill Road.

