A murder indictment, an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge against a local official and three charges of aggravated robbery are among true bills handed down by the Lamar County Grand Jury in December, according to information from District Clerk Shawtel Golden.
Reno Mayor Bart Ramsey Jetton, 54, is charged with second degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The charge is the result of an Oct. 27 incident as a result of a family disturbance, according to information released at the time by the City of Reno. Jetton is free on a $100,000 bond, according to Lamar County Jail records.
Davarrious Demone Brown, 26, of Paris, is charged in the Sept. 28 murder of Keith Joseph Mann. In addition to the murder charge, Brown faces four other first degree charges of aggravated robbery as a repeat offender and two third degree felony charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Brown remains in Lamar County Jail with bonds totaling $307,000, according to jail records.
Xavier Jamall Booker, 25, of Oklahoma City, Jataurius Beshaun Council, 21, of Paris, and Finess Shamar McCuin, 17, of Paris are charged with aggravated robbery in separate incidents, according to court records. Booker faces four first degree aggravated robbery charges for separate robberies in September, Council faces a single first degree charge dating to Sept. 28 and McCuin a first degree charge dating to Sept. 21.
