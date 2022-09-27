Lamar County Courthouse Stock

The Lamar County Courthouse

Commissioners took a giant step Monday morning to attack a long-standing water infiltration problem at the Lamar County Courthouse when the court voted to let bids on the first two phases of a major roof repair and heating and ventilation system project.

After months in the planning stages, the court called for bids for the removal of equipment from the courthouse roof to be relocated to the north parking lot and for the installation of new equipment and a control system for the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The new system is expected to alleviate negative air pressure within the building, thought to be the source of moisture problems.

