Commissioners took a giant step Monday morning to attack a long-standing water infiltration problem at the Lamar County Courthouse when the court voted to let bids on the first two phases of a major roof repair and heating and ventilation system project.
After months in the planning stages, the court called for bids for the removal of equipment from the courthouse roof to be relocated to the north parking lot and for the installation of new equipment and a control system for the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The new system is expected to alleviate negative air pressure within the building, thought to be the source of moisture problems.
After spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on efforts to fix leaks that have plagued the historical courthouse since its renovation more than two decades ago, the court contracted with Fannin & Fannin Architects for design purposes and to finalize bid specifications for three major projects to also include roof and parapet repair.
“By the time we get phase one and phase two complete, we’re going to be into the spring for the roof and parapet project,” Ronnie Bass said about the timing for the projects. “That will be about the time we can apply for funding from the Texas Historical Commission to help with roof repair.”
Also at the Monday meeting, commissioners recognized students from the Lamar County 4-H Club governing council and issued a proclamation designating Oct. 2-8 as “National 4-H Week.” The court also recognized the Lamar County Historical Commission, recently awarded a distinguished service certificate from the Texas Historical Commission,
Commissioners approved the use of the north parking lot as a vendor staging area for the Festival l of Pumpkins Oct. 21-22 and its use by Farmers Bank and Trust for an employee appreciation hamburger cookout Oct. 5.
In other action, the court approved the continuation of a $10 filing fee to fund the preservation of county clerk records, appointed Ronica Blake, Kent Klinkerman and Brittney Christian to the Lamar County Child Welfare Board and approved funds for upgrades to the county’s outdoor early weather warning system.
The court approved a memorandum of understanding with Prairiland ISD with regard to the district’s newly formed police department, approved a $11,700 security upgrade in the Precinct 5-2 Justice of the Peace office, approved change orders to the Lamar County Jail door retrofit project, increased per diem rates for overnight travel from $45 and $55 and appointed Ronnie Bass to the Lamar County Juvenile Probation Board.
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.