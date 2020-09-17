Paris City Council ratified a 2020 property tax increase and levied a 48.078 cents per $100 valuation tax rate Tuesday afternoon to support the $24,443,660 budget for fiscal year 2020-21 approved at a Monday meeting.
The ratification of the property tax increase of 3.5% is required by the Texas Tax Code, according to Finance Director Gene Anderson.
“The council is required to take a separate vote to acknowledge the fact that revenue is going up according to a new law under Senate Bill 2,” Anderson said.
A second vote fixed the tax rate at 48.078 cents per $100 valuation with 39.780 cents going for maintenance and operations and 8.290 cents for bonded indebtedness.
According to state law, neither the ratification of a property tax increase nor the ad valorem tax levy can take place on the same night a budget is approved.
