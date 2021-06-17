Residents will see an increase in the cost of water on next month’s bill due to action taken Monday night by Paris City Council.
The result of an outside cost of service study, the increase comes on top of six-month increases to sewer bills approved in February 2021 through April 2026. The increase is to cover debt service related to rehabilitation of the wastewater treatment plant estimated at about $60 million plus interest.
Due to both residential (5%) and commercial (3.4%) decreases in consumption over the past year, consultant Chris Ekrut of NewGenStrategies & Solutions recommended, and City Council approved, the following residential and commercial water rate increases.
Residential customers using 2,000 gallons will see an 82-cent increase from $15.56 to $16.38 per month; 5,000 gallons, $1.78 increase from $33.97 to $35.75 per month and 10,000 gallons, $3.39 increase from $64.65 to $68.04.
Combined with sewer increases, by October 2021 residential customers using 2,000 gallons will pay $38.34 for both water and sewer, an increase of $2.54 over the current rate of $35.79; for 5,000 gallons, a combined $90.35, a $6.07 increase from the current $84.28; and for 10,000 gallons, a combined $177.04, an increase of $11.95 over the current $165.09.
Commercial rate charges for 200 cubic feet increase from $14.90 to $15.69 per month; 1,000 cubic feet from $59.69 to $62.87; 3,000 cubic feet from $3,674.83 to $3,870.33; 150,000 cubic feet from $4,512.24 to $5,805.49 and 200,000 cubic feet from $7,349.65 to $7,740.65.For example, a commercial customer using 5,000 gallons will see a $1.91 increase from $35.98 to $37.89 and one using 10,000 gallons, a $3.52 increase from $66.06 to $69.57 each month.
Combined with sewer increases, by October 2021 commercial customers using 5,000 gallons will see a $6.73 increase from $92.62 to $99.35 ad for 10,000 gallons, an increase of $12.74 from $174.70 to $187.44.
At the Monday meeting, Ekrut reminded council members of a rate maintenance policy established in 2010, which requires the setting of water and wastewater rates to maintain net utility revenues equal to 1.1 times the principal and interest payments on all outstanding utility debt. In addition to meeting yearly payments, the utility fund must maintain a reserve equal to the average annual principal and interest payments for all outstanding debt issues plus $500,000 in contingency.
“I highly recommend that you continue to take rate action in accordance with this policy because the bond rating agencies look at this to make sure you’re in compliance,” Ekrut said. “Because of that, you received a very good rating on your debt.”
However, Ekrut said current water rates are “slightly insufficient at this time” due to a decrease in water consumption, a long-term trend not unique to Paris because people everywhere are much more aware of water use with water-saving plumbing and appliances readily available. Fixed costs, such as capital expenditures in treatment facilities, pipelines, etc, are not being recovered as consumption goes down, Ekrut said.
