FEB. 23 to FEB. 24
First Responder-Paris
Feb. 23
6:34 to 6:57 a.m., 2610 W. Campbell St.
8:57 to 9:17 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
9:51 to 9:59 a.m., 1110 36th St. SE.
10:29 to 11:02 a.m., 2313 Bonham St.
12:11 to 12:34 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
12:59 to 1:13 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
2:30 to 2:43 p.m., 344 Hearon St.
4:20 to 4:41 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
8:26 to 9:06 p.m., 2345 E. cherry St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Feb. 23
2:53 to 3:23 p.m., 2035 Bonham St.
9:45 to 10:14 p.m., 2500 N. Main St.
