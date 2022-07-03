RENO — The Reno Parks and Trail committee met Thursday night for continued discussion regarding an all-inclusive playground and the upcoming 2022 Monster Mash and Christmas in the Park events. The committee also heard from attorney David Hamilton, who emphasized the importance of upholding local law, regardless of how it might slow down ambition and initiative.
City Secretary Tricia Smith received additional letters of commitment since the last committee meeting, speaking in favor of the all-inclusive park. Two letters also included $500 donations. The affirmations join 38 others from last week’s meeting and support from state Rep.Gary VanDeaver’s office and state Sen. Bryan Hughes’ office.
Smith also updated the committee and attendees about new information regarding the project. Having met with engineers over Zoom, she discussed the project in depth, including how much it would cost and what kind of equipment would be needed. She has also begun looking for bids. All community feedback is welcomed, especially in regard to what kind of play equipment would be needed.
“I did not know that if a child has a hearing device on them, and they go down a plastic slide, it can deactivate the hearing device. They have to go down a stainless steel slide. … I love the energy and the excitement and the help from everybody,” Smith said.
Hamilton cautioned the committee members to abide by state and national laws for open meetings. The Open Meetings Act requires cities to put all business to be discussed on an agenda made available to the public at least three days prior to the meeting. It becomes a matter of transparency and legality, though it can slow processes down.
“This is not a sprint. This is a marathon. And what you might be able to accomplish in your own lives in a week, it might take city government six weeks to do it, merely because of that pace. Now, I’m not here to dampen anybody’s spirits. I’m here to tell you how much fuel we have in the tank. How fast we can go is how fast we can go,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton also reminded the group that due to its committee status, it was not able to approve any ordinances or pass statues into law. It could only make recommendations and referrals to the City Council.
Besides the all-inclusive park, committee members also made plans for Monster Mash, which will feature a Trunk and Treat Halloween candy station. The members talked about changing the dates and times for the event to increase turnout.
Christmas in the Park will continue as planned, with community members to be invited to decorate park trees alongside the Christmas tree sponsored by the City of Reno itself. Though residents may also be able to lay a wreath, additional details have yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.