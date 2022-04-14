BONHAM – An Asset and Infrastructure Review report, released in March, containing recommendations to the Department of Veterans Affairs on modernizing facilities and providing equitable access to outpatient care close to where veterans live has caused a stir in Fannin and its surrounding counties as well as southern Oklahoma.
Fannin County and City of Bonham officials put together an informational meeting Tuesday night in the Fannin County Multi-Purpose Complex to address the proposed changes that would affect the Sam Rayburn Memorial Veterans Center in Bonham.
“This is all about veterans. This is not about closing; it’s about preferences and choices,” said Fannin County Judge Randy Moore in opening the session.
Dr. Stephen Holt, the executive medical center director of VA North Texas health care, said the proposal as it affects the Bonham facility would keep the outpatient services and modernize the facility, but it would move the 130 plus bed nursing home facility and the 220 plus bed domiciliary to Garland.
That could mean the loss of more than 300 jobs, but that is years away from happening, if it happens at all, he said.
Holt, and other officials, emphasized that the report contained proposals and was not set in stone.
“These are the recommendations of a contractor who looked at data from 2017 and not the Dallas VA,” Holt said.
He told the audience that the core message of the VA is to take care of veterans.
“It is now on you and these fine gentlemen to tell the VA to get back to the core goals,” Holt said. “Contact (U.S. Rep. Pat) Fallon’s office to keep updated. The next move is yours.”
Rep. Fallon told the people to call, email or write a letter to his office.
“Nothing is more important than this,” Fallon said of caring for veterans.
“We are going to present a united front to the VA,” he said. “We are going to appeal to the core value of taking care of veterans.
“Nothing has been decided,” he said. “These are suggestions, proposals.”
Fallon and Moore both noted that this proposal could be stopped by a viable strategy that shows the need to keep the Bonham facility as it is.
“This is just a proposal to the VA,” Moore said, noting that it could be rejected before Congress or the executive branch even gets involved.
“We need to get the VA to think about the future,” Fallon said. “Why close something now that you will need in the future?
“My parents told me not to take no for an answer, if no was the wrong answer,” he said.
It is a right and wrong issue to State Rep. Reggie Smith whose district includes Fannin, Grayson and Delta counties.
“It is wrong for this facility to be in this process,” he said. “It is wrong because southern Grayson and southern Fannin are developing, so it makes no sense to let this go. We need to be the squeaky wheel so write your congressman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.