After an hour-long meeting behind closed doors, Paris Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday reversed a decision made earlier and agreed to resume negotiations with the Texas Department of Transportation for the purchase of property in the Gene Stallings Business Park.
With Curtis Fendley absent, directors gave unanimous approval to a motion by A.J. Hashmi to continue negotiations halted at a July 21 meeting for property in the northern part of the park on Northwest Loop 286.
Earlier in the meeting, directors voted to draft a resolution in support of Morningstar Solar Center to be located on roughly 3,500 acres west of Paris off U.S. Highway 82 and bordered by FM 38 and CR 34050.
The proposed 400 megawatt solar farm with a $405.5 million investment lies in both Chisum ISD and North Lamar ISD with $120 million in North Lamar and $286.5 in Chisum, according to Jordan Shontz with global parent company Orsted.
Shontz told directors to expect 280 to 350 workers during 13 to 14 months of construction expected to begin in March 2022.
“We would like to have your support as we move forward with negotiations with the school districts and with Lamar County,” Shontz said.
In other business, the corporation received a clean audit report from McClanahan & Holmes presented by Brittany Martin and approved an Oncor easement agreement for the American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. project.
A housekeeping item, directors ratified action taken at a July 21 meeting to include the election of officers, the retention of Moore Law Firm, the reimbursement of one month Cobra insurance costs for the executive director, approval of prior minutes and June financial statements along with the rejection of a land sale offer.
The board welcomed executive director Maureen Hammond to her first meeting along with Stephen Terrell, the latest Paris City Council appointment to the seven-member board.
