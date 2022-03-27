Lamar County Republican Party Chairman Scott Hommel blasted the state’s party chairman Thursday night before a group of party loyals gathered at the Lamar County Fairgrounds to introduce charities supported by The Republican Women of The Red River Valley.
And Hommel hinted at a possible challenge of Republican State Chairman Matt Rinaldi for the party’s top state leadership role. Both Red River Valley Republican Women president Cynthia Rice-Tims and Hommel also expressed concern about the upcoming run-off race May 24 between Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian and challenger Sarah Stogner, an oil and gas attorney.
“She is a Democrat, plain and simple,” Tims said about Stogner, who appeared by video conference at a candidate’s forum sponsored by The Lamar County Republican Party prior to the March 1 primary election. “How many people knew about this woman? And where’s the vetting? It needs to come from the top, and we were not informed.”
Later in the meeting, Hommel blasted Rinaldi for not getting information out about Stogner as well as for not speaking up about other issues of importance to conservative Republicans.
“I am going after Matt Rinaldi,” Homel said, adding that there are other county chairmen who may nominate him to run against Rinaldi. “He is the head of the GOP in Texas, the most important state in the United States of America and our GOP leader is quiet.”
After hearing from Hommel, the group turned to the introduction of the three charitable organizations the Republican women plan to support as part of the group’s “Caring for America” initiative, a program supported by the National Federation of Republican Women.
Those charities include Paris Pregnancy Care Center, a support center for unexpected pregnancies, the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society’s Reach Center, for care of children with disabilities, and Au’ Inca Door of Hope, a food and support program focused on the children and the elderly in need living on Indian Reservations in America.
